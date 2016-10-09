HOW FLAVIA’S ENTIRE FAMILY GOT MARRIED

MBABANE – As preparations for the coming of Dr Chris Okafor, the man known as the ‘Supreme Prophet’ gain momentum, one of his ‘sons’ from Nigeria has arrived in the country.

He is promising nothing but miracles, salvation and financial breakthroughs for those who would attend the services.



Pastor Prosper Ifeanyichukwu arrived in the country on Friday, to join coordinator Charles Matsebula and a new committee he will work with in organising the event.

Matsebula is the Chief Coordinator of the crusade.



Interviewed at the La Casserole restaurant in Mbabane after the committee’s meeting yesterday, the pastor said he was impressed by the fact that Swazis already knew the coming prophet.

He said he was happy to meet Swazis who had actually gone to Nigeria to meet and experience prophecies of Prophet Okafor, the General Overseer of Mountain Miracle and Liberation Ministries, also known as Liberation City.

He said the ‘Supreme Prophet’ was ready to come to Swaziland.



“Everyone who will attend the services should come expecting something from the prophet because God can do it again. The blind will see, the lame will walk and the deaf will hear,” he said.

The pastor said people should come to witness the manifestation of the supernatural natural hand of God, through the ‘Supreme Prophet’.

He said he was privileged to have worked with the prophet for at least three years.



In all these years, he claims to have witnessed a lot of miracles happening and people were empowered through the word.

“In the time I have spent with him, I have come to understand that he is not just a prophet but a supreme prophet. Whatever he says that is from God, it comes to pass.”

Flavia Okoth, a Ugandan national based in Swaziland, also said she had a number of encounters with the ‘supreme prophet’.



“I went to Nigeria from Swaziland in June 2014. I met the prophet in church and he told me that my family was cursed. The curse was generational. He broke the curse and everyone in the family got married,” she revealed.

She said she was looking forward to meeting the prophet and was proud to tell the nation that problems were solved from their root cause, even when they were centered on historical family issues.

Thembi Dlamini, a Mbabane dentist, also said she had met the prophet before.