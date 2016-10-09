JACOB ZUMA’S WIFE HITS MANZINI

MANZINI – Twelve years after his death, former Senator and King Sobhuza II’s advisor Sosthenes Sankweteya Mokgokong’s centenary celebration was held yesterday.



The family of the former apartheid critic, who studied with the late South African President Nelson Mandela at Fort Hare University also launched a book about his biography.

Sosthenes Sankweteya Mokgokong, popularly known as SS, was a former teacher of Swazi National High School, Manzini Central High and Salesian High School.



He died on October 15, 2004, at the age of 88.

His posthumous centenary celebration (100 years) was held at Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre. If he were alive this year, Mokgokong would be 100 years of age.

Dr Bongi Ngema-Zuma, the fifth wife of South African President Jacob Zuma and General Solly Zacharia Shoke, the Captain of the South African Defence Force, were among the important guests at the function.

Constance Simelane, the former Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and current member of the Ludzidzini Royal Committee and retired Statesman Ben Mshamndane Nsibandze attended as well.



SS Mokgokong is the father of famous South African businesswoman Dr Anna Mokgokong, the co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings. She is also a Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited and Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited. Professor Ephraim Mokgokong, the younger brother of SS Mokgokong, said the Mokgokong family had never done what they did yesterday.

He said once his family has buried a member, they never honour his or her legacy.



He said it was humbling that they resolved as a family to honour the special talent and wisdom which was embedded in his brother, SS Mokgokong.

SS Mokgokong is credited for moulding the education system in Swaziland. He taught Science and Mathematics at Swazi National High in Matsapha and later became the head teacher at Manzini Central High.

He was born in South Africa but migrated to Swaziland in protest against the cheap Bantu education in that country.

He wanted his children to get better education in Swaziland.



While in South Africa, he was a member of the Transvaal African Teachers Association and later Catholic African Teachers Association which were all committed to the fight against Bantu education.

It has always been the wish of SS Mokgokong’s family to have his biography published, something that has happened and followed by a launch yesterday.

They described the former politician as a socialite and soccer fan who liked South Africa’s Premier League team, Kaizer Chiefs and the defunct Manzini Green Sea Bombers, a Swazi team that campaigned in the Premier League in the 1980s.