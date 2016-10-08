MINISTER GIDEON FIRED WHILE OWEN STEPS IN



MBABANE – As if they knew he was on his way out, MPs on Thursday withdrew a motion that would clearly have been Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Gideon Dlamini’s final assignment as a Cabinet minister.



The shocking sacking of the former minister was announced yesterday by Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini at 12:30pm during a press conference held at the Cabinet offices.



The PM did not mention Dla- mini’s name at any point, but announced that the new minister would be former Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs Jabulani ‘Buy Cash’ Mabuza.



On Thursday, in the House of Assembly, the last item on the Order Paper was a motion by Hhukwini MP Saladin Magagula who wanted Dlamini to inform the House what measures his ministry or government had put in place to address the high levels of unemployment following the loss of AGOA.



He, however, withdrew the motion citing that he wanted to amend it, but his colleagues were not happy with the amendment and cited that he should come back with a new one, which the minister would respond to, but following the latest development this will not be.

He will now revert to the role of being an ordinary MP or backbencher as he will continue to represent the Mkhiweni constituents who elected him into Parliament during the 2013 national elections.



Although the pm did not give reasons why the former minister had been relieved of his duties, speculation was rife that he was fired following certain investigations by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and reports that he had been sidelined by Cabinet, which asked him to take a back seat where it contained participating in public events.