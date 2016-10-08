OVER 95 CATTLE FEED ON POISONED HAY DIE AT MPHISI FARM

Some of the cattle which couldn’t survive nitrate poisoning. (Pics: Bonisile Makhubu)

MAFUTSENI – About 95 cattle belonging to government died yesterday after feeding on poisoned hay at Mphisi Farm.

On average, 95 cattle can be evaluated at E500 000.



The hay was supplied by a South African farmer between Wednesday and yesterday morning.

The cattle dominated by the Brahman and special breed were discovered dead in the morning while others died during the day while veterinarians were trying to rescue them.



Nitrate poisoning is a condition which may affect ruminants consuming certain forages or water that contain an excessive amount of nitrate.

Nitrate is converted to nitrite faster than nitrite is converted to ammonia. Consequently, when higher than normal amounts of nitrate are consumed, an accumulation of nitrite may occur in the rumen.

Nitrite then will be absorbed into the bloodstream and will convert hemoglobin to methemoglobin, which is unable to transport oxygen. Thus, when an animal dies from nitrate poisoning, it is due to a lack of oxygen.

Director of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Xolani Dlamini said their examinations have confirmed that the cows died of nitrate poisoning.



He said suspicion was that the hay they fed on last night had traces of Nitrate on it.

“Usually, when nitrate is used on plants and crops, there is a specific time frame that has to be maintained before the plants or crops are ingested, either by people or animals,” he said.



Dlamini said it was a pity that the poisonous hay was also sold out to farmers who ca me for it on Wednesday evening and on Thursday.

“Already we have received reports from the Hhohho and Shiselweni regions where farmers said their cows died after eating the hay,” he said.

One farmer in the Hhohho region reported to have lost 14 cows yesterday morning while the figure from Shiselweni could not be ascertained by the time of going to press yesterday.



Another farmer reported the death of 10 cows.

When the Swazi News team arrived at the scene, some inspectors were skinning the cattle and taking out some internal organs for testing.

At the scene, there were 48 cattle, while others were said to be lying in the nearby thickets. Some of the cows that were still alive had injection administered on them, with the hope that they will survive.

The South African supplier of the hay bales that were fed to over 200 cattle leading to the death of about 100 of them has been informed about the tragedy.