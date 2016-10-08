ASIAN MAN’S HEAD COULD BE CUT OFF

NHLANGANO – An Asian businessman has been taken to court for allegedly refusing to pay a fine for impregnating a Swazi girl.



It was said the excuse he gave initially was that this is not done in his culture and also that if they learnt about his having a baby with a Swazi woman back at home they would literally cut his head off.



The 34-year-old *Charlie who works in a cellphone shop in Nhlangano has a four-year old son with *Natasha who hails from Khiza in Nhlangano.



Compel



Natasha’s mother took her son-in-law to the Nhlangano Magistrates Court where she seeks the court to compel him to pay the fine, which is usually five cows if a man has impregnated a woman before marriage and has further not married her.

The case was registered in January 2016, a few months after Charlie tied the knot with a woman of Asian origin.



In February 2016, Charlie was summoned to court for peace-binding in terms of Section 34 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act 67 of 1938 as amended.



According to Natasha, “When he got married to the other woman we realised that he was not going to marry me so my mother started demanding the fine,” she said.



She said all along before the marriage Charlie had been supportive of the baby as he pays a monthly maintenance of E800 at the social welfare department in Nhlangano.

Natasha expressed how confusing the whole matter is now, especially because Charlie does not want to have a relationship with his son.