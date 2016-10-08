LIMKOKWING SRC EXECUTIVE MEMBERS SUSPENDED

MBABANE – All executive members of the Students Representative Committee (SRC) at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology have been suspended.



The management of the institution did not only suspend them from the institution but also banned them from coming within 500 yards of the campus precincts.



The letters informing the eight members of the SRC on their suspension was signed by Professor Cedric who is the vice chancellor (Africa).

The suspended SRC executive members are Simphiwe Fakudze, Baphatse Dladla, Eric Zulu, Vincent Vilakati, Takhona Sibandze, Sakhile Ncamiso Nxumalo, Mfanufikile Magongo and Elvis Mahlalela.



It is alleged that they engaged in gross misconduct including threatening and intimidating behaviour of fellow students in or around the campus precincts

“You are being suspended from the university in your capacity as a student with immediate effect pending the holding of formal proceedings at which the charges of gross misconduct will be put and you will have an opportunity to answer the charges in accordance with the university’s disciplinary and procedures,” reads part of the letter directed to one of the SRC executive members.



In the letter dated October 6, 2016 the students were further informed that during the period of suspension, they would be prohibited from coming within 500 yards of campus precincts.



“Any breach of the terms of this suspension notice will be regarded as an aggravating factor, which could lead to additional charges being brought against you,” concluded the vice chancellor of the institution.



Following the protest action by the students, the management of the institution yesterday filed an urgent application in the High Court seeking an order that they be interdicted from continuing with same.