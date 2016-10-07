HEAD TEACHER, SECRETARY NAKED PICTURES LEAKED

MANZINI – A married head teacher found himself in an embarrassing situation after naked pictures of himself and a secretary of the school went viral on social media.



The Head teacher at Beaufort Nazarene Primary School, Joseph Mavuso and Secretary at the same school Nozipho Manana, both confirmed to have been lovers when their naked pictures were suddenly exposed on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Mavuso is also a former pastor, though details of how he stopped pastorhood were not immediately ascertained but it had nothing to do with the recent illicit affair.



The former pastor had the racy pictures of himself and his ‘makhwapheni’ leaked, allegedly by Manana’s then boyfriend.

It is said that the pictures were downloaded into Manana’s laptop, only to find that her then boyfriend would take the electronic gadget for repairs.

That is when he found the pictures and posted them on Facebook.



This publication is in possession of the explicit images of the duo and in one of them, the former man of the cloth is seen taking a mirror reflection of their naked selves, with the secretary all smiles.

Mavuso’s wedding band is clearly visible in the picture.



Information gathered is that the Nazarene community was shattered upon discovery of the issue of the leaked pictures.

The photo-shoot is said to have taken place in a flat outside the school premises.



However, it could not be gathered who owned the flat.

