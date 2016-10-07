HACKED UNISWA STUDENT WANTS E6.5M

MANZINI – The University of Swaziland (UNISWA) student who was brutally attacked by her husband in April this year is suing the institution for E6.5 million.



Nothando Fikile Mnisi, in her court papers, alleged that the university had a duty to provide safety, protection and care to her but it failed by allowing her husband to enter the university premises even after she had reported him for harassment. Mnisi is represented by B.S Dlamini.

It was gathered that during the attack, Mnisi’s husband forced her to drink weevil tablets which were mixed as a concoction in a water container.

He also drank the poisonous substance himself.



He was later found by the police in a forest after viciously attacking his wife and was certified dead at the hospital.

Mnisi alleged that the university neglected to protect her in that during the first incident, which was promptly reported by her, the university was required to take reasonable steps of providing security and safety to her by totally banning her husband from entering the university premises.

She further said the university was supposed to list him as a dangerous or unwanted person who required close monitoring when entering UNISWA premises, but it allegedly failed to take such reasonable steps.



“The defendant has a duty to provide safety, protection and care to all its residents including the plaintiff (Mnisi) but it failed or neglected to do so, thus resulting in the serious physical, emotional and psychological injuries suffered by the plaintiff as a direct result of its negligence,” the papers read.



She further said her husband entered the university premises with an extremely dangerous weapon but the security personnel failed to search and detect such a weapon when it ought and should have reasonably been able to.