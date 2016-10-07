GOVT WANTS TO STOP PENSIONERS’ ELDERLY GRANTS

LOBAMBA – Read this if you are over 60, a pensioner and also a recipient of the government elderly grant.



The Deputy Prime Minister’s office is looking at removing pensioners on the elderly payroll and will take the savings from that exercise and spread them over to effect an increase for those beneficiaries who do not draw a pension and depend only on the elderly grant.



This is expected to be concluded before March 31, 2017.

The above move was revealed by the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Paul Dlamini, in a report that he tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The report was tabled following a House motion which called for the DPM, in consultation with the relevant ministries, to consider increasing the elderly grant and table a report within 30 days.



The DPM said the exercise would be done during this financial year, as he explained that government did not have the database for pensioners who were receiving a pension in the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF).

“Pensioners from private funds shall be removed after those private funds avail the data to the Department of Social Welfare, so this exercise could take months before it could be effected,” said Dlamini.



The DPM said funding the elderly grant through the budget had been discussed at length with the Ministry of Finance and it was discovered that at the moment, there was no funding for this exercise, due to budgetary constraints in government.

He further said a mini-study on increasing the elderly grant was currently being conducted by the Economic Policy Research Institute (EPRI) in Cape Town, led by Dr Michael Samson, an internationally acclaimed and leading expert in social protection the world over, and its results were expected in the next two weeks.