BENNETT HAS ISSUES AGAINST MHLONGO - MAYOR

MBABANE – The Municipal Council of Mbabane mayor, Benito Jones, is of the view that businessman Walter Bennett has a personal vendetta against the Chief Executive Officer Gideon Mhlongo.



He said this yesterday morning at a press conference convened by the council in reaction to media reports regarding the institution’s financial operations. Jones said he was concerned that the businessman seemed to have issues with the CEO but did not bother to meet and discuss them with him.



Carrying two old documents, Jones accused Bennett of having confused attendees of the council’s AGM held last month, by revealing that there were two financial reports that the council had produced.



He said the council had always had two financial documents, one being the audited statements and another which was the AGM report.

“When Bennett was mayor, we had those two same documents and the residents had no problem with that. In 2009, he was the mayor and used the same format, so why is it a problem now,” Jones asked.



He also blasted Bennett for not finding a better way of solving issues he had with the CEO, stating that all the businessman did was use other people to fight his battles.



“Bennett calls me now and again but all the issues he talks about are just aimed at dividing people and this does not help anyone. At times he calls me to ask about the dealings of the CEO and this puzzles me because he knows where Mhlongo stays so why can’t he go there?” Jones asked. He also disputed reports that he suppressed Bennett during the AGM which was held at the Mountain Inn Hotel last month, saying he had a duty to allow all attendees to make submissions instead of availing the opportunity to one person.