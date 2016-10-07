‘ASIANS HOLDING SECRET MEET’

MANZINI – While Members of Parliament (MPs) were conducting the probe into the influx of Asians yesterday, the Asians were told that they were also having a secret meeting.



A Manzini resident, who claimed to be a friend of some Asians who operate different businesses in the city, said he had been told that the Asian nationals were having a secret meeting in a ‘cell’ at KaPhunga.



“Members of Parliament, as we are gathered here, the Asians we are talking about are having a secret meeting at KaPhunga. I may not know what they are discussing but I am aware of it since I am a friend of a number of these foreigners who have some businesses in the city,” the resident said.

After the resident had delivered the ‘secret’, the house was filled with murmurs as the attendees asked each other what would happen if the Asians meeting was about the probe exercise.



However, Jan Sithole, the Manzini North Member of Parliament (MP),who was chairing the meeting, called the house to order.

On another note, another resident said Swaziland could be heading to a capture state as Asians could take control of the country, come 2018.



The concerned resident of Manzini said firstly, some of the Asians who lived in the country came into the country without any travel documents but the following morning they would own Swazi IDs, passports, trading licences and work permits.



He said during the general national elections in 2013, he saw a number of Asians queuing to vote at the voting centres.

He said possibilities were that in 2018, they would give Swazis money to campaign in different constituencies and definitely they would win the elections because nowadays an individual wins a seat in Parliament by splashing cash and food parcels to the community members.