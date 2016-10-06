15 FORM V EXAM PAPERS STOLEN

MPOMPOTHA – Four Form V pupils at Mpompotha High School have been arrested for allegedly stealing 15 exam papers from the head teacher’s office.



As a result, the other Form V pupils from the school will have to sit for a completely different set of examination papers, following the breach of security.

An investigation was launched at the school on Monday, the first day of the ongoing examinations, after it was discovered that the head teacher’s office had been broken into. It later emerged that 15 examination papers, for different subjects, were stolen in the burglary that occurred on Saturday night. An inquiry into the matter determined that authorities deemed it fit to arrange for a completely different set of examination papers for the affected subjects, in case there were pupils who had prior knowledge of the initially set papers. This was despite that all the stolen papers were recovered on the same day, from four male culprits, who were also due to sit for the same exams.



The school Head teacher, John Hlatjwako, confirmed the incident during an interview yesterday. He said the matter had been referred to the police and the Examinations Council of Swaziland, who both confirmed the matter as well.

“That is a sensitive issue and it is now beyond my jurisdiction. I think the Exams Council is better placed to give more details,” the head teacher said briefly.

Among the stolen papers was the one for Physical Science, which was supposed to be written on the first day of the examinations.



Witnesses disclosed that everything came to a standstill at the school on Monday following the discovery that security had been compromised.

A hurried call brought police officers and officials from the Exams Council to the scene. Again, a message was also relayed to parents, who were also instructed to report at the school.

Sleuths from the Swaziland Royal Police Service’s Serious Crimes Unit (LUKHOZI) were also roped in and a canvass was conducted within the school compound. The comprehensive exercise, which lasted for a good 18 hours, saw a number of pupils and parents being grilled by the detectives.



Witnesses said the pupils and parents were eventually allowed to leave the school after midnight, when the day-long investigation led to four male pupils. The suspects were bundled into a police van after they admitted to the theft. One of the pupils led the detectives to his homestead, where the papers were retrieved from a bed mattress, where they had been hidden. Contacted over the matter, Dr. Edmund Mazibuko, the Registrar at the Examinations Council of Swaziland, said: “We identified an isolated case where certain examination papers were stolen from Mpompotha High School.