DRIVER KILLED WHILE FLEEING FROM COPS

The wreckage of the vehicle which overturned three times, killing the driver on the spot and seriously injuring three passengers. (Pic: Khulekani Nene)

SITEKI – A vehicle, which was reportedly fleeing from police officers, overturned three times, killing the driver on the spot and seriously injuring three passengers.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Mlindazwe, along the Siteki-Mhlumeni Public road.



Police identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man of Sihlutse. The passengers who survived the accident are aged 35, 22 and 26 years, according to the police.

Through a press release, Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.



“The driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. All passengers were admitted to the same hospital after sustaining injuries,” said Vilakati. She added, through the press release, that police were investigating the cause of the accident. However, sources blamed the officers for the accident. According to a source, the driver and the passengers were leaving one of the night spots around Siteki town when they were stopped by the police. The source said the driver did not stop but accelerated, driving towards Siteki town centre.



“He then decided to drive towards the Mhlumeni direction since the police were following him, and that is when the accident occurred,” said the source.

However, Vilakati denied that police were chasing after the vehicle.



She did, however, confirm that police visted the night spot, where the driver was with the other passengers, on the night in question.

“Police had gone there to close the bar because it was midnight and it was making noise. When police were going back, the driver (deceased) saw the police vehicle and sped off. Police did not chase after him,” said Vilakati. “We usually say that people should not flee when they see the police,” she added. Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents could not be reached for comment at the time of compiling this report.