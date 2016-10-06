CIVIL SERVANTS DELIVERED IN TRUCKS FOR SKILLS AUDIT

MBABANE – Chaos and confusion reigned supreme as the fear of not being paid, come month end, drove hordes of civil servants to cram the inter-ministerial building to get enumerated.

This follows that the deadline for the Payroll and Skills Audit exercise was Tuesday. It was later extended to yesterday at 1pm.



The civil servants, as late as 4pm, were still arriving in trucks to present their credentials to the panel, which proved to be a headache for the Ministry of Public Service, Management Services Department.

Civil servants, who have missed this deadline, are to go as much as four months without being remunerated; and those not enumerated, would be rendered ‘ghost employees’.

According to a number of civil servants, who claimed to be under the employ of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, they were in the dark about the exercise.



Found dressed in their blue overalls (work wear); the civil servants said they were from satellite stations of the ministry, as far as Hluthi, Lubulini and Sidvokodvo.

The civil servants said they had dropped every task they were engaged in and boarded trucks that ferried them to the ministry so that they could be enumerated.

One employee based at Esigcineni in Sidvokodvo, said he had been very shocked to learn that he ran the risk of not receiving his salary this month, as he had failed to present his credentials before the Skills and Payroll Audit Team.

*Sipho said the importance of the exercise had not been clearly outlined to them initially, as they (field officers) imagined it only affected those who worked within offices.



“I had no idea that I needed to come and present my credentials, I was called by my wife, who informed me that there was something written in the Times of Swaziland to the effect that some of us would not get paid in October.”

He said he was a labourer based at the mountains and he only went to the ministry to fetch his pay-slip when he needed it.



Sipho revealed that there were still a lot of other workers who had not been able to report to the ministry and would be affected as they won’t meet the deadline.

He said even when he came with other workers based at Esigcineni yesterday morning, they had to give good reasons why they deserved to be attended to as they were not part of the 100 civil servants who were turned back on Tuesday and advised to return on Wednesday morning.



“I blame our ministry. If some of us do not get paid, it will be because we were not informed that we needed to partake in this important exercise.”

Another group of workers revealed that they were from a remote office located at Gege. They were found around the inter-ministerial building, waiting for their supervisor to take them to the police station to get affidavits, which were needed for the exercise.

