HIS MAJESTY IMPRESSED WITH BOTSWANA, LESOTHO PROGRESS

His Majesty King Mswati III greeting members of the royal family upon arrival at Matsapha Airport International yesterday afternoon.

LUDZIDZINI - His Majesty King Mswati III is impressed with the development achieved by both Botswana and Lesotho since they got their independence 50 years ago.



The King said this during a press conference, which was held at Ludzidzini Royal Residence, upon his arrival yesterday afternoon.

He left the country last Thursday to join the Batswana and Basotho when celebrating their 50 years of independence.



His Majesty, who was impressed by both celebrations, said after the events, he was given the opportunity to witness the development the two countries had achieved over the past 50 years.

He said during the celebrations, both countries showed the attendees how the nations were before independence.

He said they did this by showcasing their lifestyle before and after independence.



Again, the King said both countries demonstrated stage by stage how they developed over the past 50 years in terms of lifestyle, development and mode of transport, among other things.

In Botswana, the King said with the development he witnessed, the country showed what it meant for a nation to govern itself. He said it was evident that the people of Botswana took development seriously and with both hands.

He said health-wise, the Batswana have achieved a lot as the standard of their health facilities was world class.



“There is a hospital with a research centre. Nowadays, there are so many diseases, so the research centre in the hospital is meant for that. Again, next to the facility, there is a sports centre,” the King said.

When it comes to Lesotho, the King said the country had a world class Parliament which reflects that the Basotho had been governing themselves for the past 50 years.



He applauded both countries for the significant development they have achieved up to this far and wished them another fruitful 50 years, which would see them having projects and programmes that would benefit future generations.