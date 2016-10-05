SKILLS AUDIT: 700 CIVIL SERVANTS NO-SHOW

MBABANE – About 700 civil servants have failed to submit their credentials, despite the extension of the verification process deadline, which ended yesterday.



This was disclosed by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Evart Madlopha, who said while a number of civil servants took advantage of the extension to partake in the verification process, others had failed to do same.

It had been reported that about 1 500 civil servants risk not being paid following their failure to submit their credentials as part of the Payroll and Skills Audit exercise.



Madlopha expressed disappointment following the failure of some of the civil servants to present their credentials. He said the Payroll and Skills Audit was a process meant to assist government clean up its payroll. This, he said, would be achieved by weeding out ‘ghost employees’. He said what beat him was why some of the civil servants failed to come to the fore following that the exercise had been in existence for over two years now, with numerous extensions.



“The extension of the deadline was meant to assist even those who had heard of the need to present their credentials late,” Madlopha said. He said this had not been a complicated process as it was a head count enumerating the civil servants to bring harmony between the establishment register and the payroll.



“It is meant to make sure that those who are being paid are part of the civil service and are executing the duties they were hired for,” he said. Madlopha further explained that the exercise would provide government with answers on why there was a large number of public servants who were unaccounted for despite that they were signed for monthly on the payroll by their supervisors.