‘COME HAVE SEX WITH MY GIRLFRIEND’

MBABANE – Men can share everything except a woman, however, it was a different case with Siboniso Ngwenya, who is alleged to have invited two men to have sexual intercourse with his visiting girlfriend.



The rare incident happened at Maphalaleni, in the Hhohho region.

It is said that Ngwenya, who had spent one night with his girlfriend at his homestead, called some men who were passing by his homestead and asked them if they wanted to have sexual intercourse.



As the men enquired why he was asking them such a question because he was also a man, Ngwenya is said to have told them that he had a lady who could offer them sex in his one room house, on condition that they pay him E200.

The men are said to have rushed to the room to look for the lady.



Vusi Kunene, who confessed in court that he was engaged by Ngwenya, informed the court that the latter asked him to give him E200 and proceed to have sexual intercourse with the woman in his house. “When I opened the door, I found the girl sitting on Ngwenya’s bed.

I greeted her but when I asked her surname she told me to enquire from the one who informed me that he was selling sex in his house.

“I noted that the girl overheard Ngwenya when he told me about the sex deal,” Kunene said.

He said without wasting time, he closed the door and left the house and did not negotiate with the lady because he had just gone to the house to assess her. Kunene, who is now a State witness, said when he was a few metres away from the house *Sindi banged the window and shouted that she wanted to leave. He said the owner of the house emerged and opened the door.