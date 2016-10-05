FILTHY AS A PIGSTY!

PIGG’S PEAK – A hospital is supposed to be a place of cleanliness but this is not the case at the Pigg’s Peak Government Hospital where filth has taken over, as about 51 orderlies continue picketing.



This follows a countrywide strike where the orderlies are demanding a salary increment of 141 per cent. Since the strike started on Monday, the employees have not been performing their duties, which include cleaning, taking care of the laundry as well as assisting patients.



Several orderlies were found at the entrance to the hospital picketing and singing as they have abandoned their duties at the health facility.

Sibusiso Mnisi, the Chairperson of the stewards, said the strike will continue until government adheres to their demand of 141 per cent salary increment.



“We are not going to be intimidated by the no-work-no-pay rule,” said Mnisi. The Pigg’s Peak Government Hospital is the major health facility that services surrounding areas within northern Hhohho.

Several people who had travelled from far places claimed they had not been attended to as the queues were said to be moving slowly due to the absence of the orderlies.



Among the duties of the orderlies is to assist with movement of patients from different areas, especially those who have been admitted.

Their main duties also include cleaning as well as doing the laundry but none of these were performed yesterday.

During a visit to the dentistry room, the place was filthy and this was the case in some of the wards that were visited. Laundry, as well as garbage in the dustbins, had not been collected along the hospital corridors.