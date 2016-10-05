KING WANTS SUGAR CANE FIELDS DISPUTE REMOVED FROM COURT

His Majesty (R) sharing a light moment with host King Letsie III yesterday.

MBABANE – His Majesty King Mswati III has instructed that the dispute over sugar cane fields by farmers at Hlane should be removed from court and be referred to him.



This was disclosed by Attorney General (AG) Majahenkhaba Dlamini.

In his affidavit filed in the High Court, the attorney general stated that he was familiar with the issues and dispute in the matter involving sugar cane farmers near Hlane Royal Residence. He mentioned that he was present at Lozitha Royal Residence, with Cabinet on September 13, when the dispute between two groups of sugar cane farmers was raised before His Majesty,



He informed the full bench of the High Court, that His Majesty’s response was that the farmers were settled on his advice on Swazi Nation Land (of which His Majesty is the trustee).



“His Majesty further clarified that the dispute between the two groups of farmers should not have been taken to court. The King accordingly instructed that the dispute should be removed from the court and be referred to him as the grantor of the land,” reads part of the confirmatory affidavit filed by the attorney general.



The attorney general said he made the affidavit in terms of Section 11 of the Interpretation Act of 1970. He pointed out that by this affidavit, he was confirming and signifying where this may be necessary in the court proceedings that it was His Majesty’s wish that the matter be removed from court.

“It is my humble submission that the dispute be referred to eHlane Royal Council, which would facilitate the necessary ‘appeal’ to His Majesty,” submitted the AG.