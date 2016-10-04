AUDIT CONDEMNS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

MBABANE – An audit of the Swaziland Christian Medical University (SCMU), which has been kept under wraps for months, has revealed that the institution should not have admitted any new students this academic year.



The audit was conducted after a directive from Cabinet which called on the Swaziland Higher Education Council (SHEC) to carry out the audit following reports of unrest at the institution owing to a number of challenges that beset the organisation. According to the executive summary, it was reported that there was no space for learners who would enrol for fourth year in August 2016 and that the university only had a makeshift library which did not keep recommended textbooks, but only stocked donated unprescribed textbooks.



In view of the enormous scope of challenges, the audit report reads; “It is strongly recommended that the university suspends new intake and utilise the available resources to consolidate and strengthen delivery of programmes including all the requisite laboratory equipment and consumables.”

Another of the main recommendations of the month-long (January 24-February 25 2016) audit was that the institution extends the duration of the current programmes as a majority of the students had not undergone any practicals.

“The subjects offered by the university are laboratory-based and it is beyond doubt that practicums are not and have not been done as desired and in accordance with the requirements of the programmes,” reads the report.



It has been recommended that the duration of all programmes be extended so that all units and practicals were covered and these extensions could vary from three months to six months.

One of the reasons which were advanced for the lack of practicums was the inadequacy of laboratory equipment and related inputs.



The SCMUwas founded by the Africa Continent Mission and established in collaboration with the Swazi Government and operations started in 2013.

The audit of the SCMU, as commissioned by Cabinet, was purported to identify the institution’s strengths as well as weaknesses for redress and promotion of quality, determine the financial viability and ascertain if the resource inputs including, human, physical infrastructure and facilities were adequate to yield the desired output in terms of skills and competences.