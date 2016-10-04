PATIENTS AT RISK AS PROTESTING ORDERLIES LEAVE HOSPITALS DIRTY

MBABANE – Patients’ health is at risk at major government hospitals in the country as wards are a mess due to the orderlies’ decision to down their tools.



Orderlies took the decision not to work but assemble at the hospitals’ premises after they did not receive their back-pay following a Supreme Court order that government should move them from the pay scale of Grade A2 to A4 and further backdate their salaries to April 1, 2014.



The judgment was issued on June 30, 2016. The judgment would see the salaries increased by about 141 per cent.

This was after orderlies had first taken government to the Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration Commission (CMAC) over the matter and the commission ruled in their favour.

Government appealed in both the Industrial and High Courts where it was ruled in favour of the orderlies once more.



Yesterday, at Mbabane Government Hospital, nurses and doctors had a difficult time carrying out their duties at patients’ wards as no one would clean the wards and equipment used therein.

Trash bins inside the wards were found filled beyond capacity and garbage was littered all over the floors in some of the wards that were visited by this publication team.

Some blankets used by patients had been left carelessly and not washed.



However, he pointed out that what angered them the most is the fact that during their last meeting with government, they were promised that they would be paid by September 30, 2016, which did not happen as of yesterday, October 3, 2016. “Instead, the tune has changed, we are now informed that government has no money to pay orderlies,” he said.



Another shop steward, *Lungi, concurred with her colleague and added that they would return to work after the Ministry of Health had transferred their money into their accounts.

*Not their real names as they were protected in fear of victimisation.