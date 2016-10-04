DOGS EAT HALF OF MAN’S CORPSE

PIGG’S PEAK – Boys who had gone to buy some buns at a nearby shop ended up witnessing a scene that is only seen in horror movies – dogs carrying a dead man’s hand.



The hand belonged to a 38-year-old man whose body was discovered after residents followed the dogs to locate the remaining parts. A head and two legs were later discovered by the residents.

Shocked residents are said to have made the discovery on Sunday at around 5pm though it could not be established how long the man had been dead.



The boys, who were on their way to a nearby shop, saw dogs carrying a strange looking object as they entered a certain homestead. Being curious as to ascertain what the strange looking object was, the boys followed the dogs until they entered the homestead.



They were shocked to discover that the dog was carrying a human hand belonging to Dilika Mkhonta, the deceased. It is believed Mkhonta had been dead for about three days though his body had not completely decomposed.

Occupants of the homestead where the dogs entered are said to have used a shovel to remove the hand from the homestead after the dogs arrived with it.



After removing the hand from the homestead, they then called the local Bucopho Nkhosinathi Tsabedze, based at Mavula, who arrived promptly. Tsabedze is said to have called the police as well as more residents to assist in locating the remaining parts of the body. When reached for comment, Tsabedze confirmed that indeed a man’s body parts had been discovered in the nearby mountains. Some of the parts were discovered near some rocks.

The residents, however, are still left with solving the mystery of what really caused Mkhonta’s death.



He said, accompanied by residents in the area as well as members of the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) from Buhleni, they followed the dogs to find out where exactly the hand was found. “We then began to search for other parts of the body,” said Tsabedze.

He said the residents followed the dogs to the mountains, searching for the other parts of the body to establish the identity of the deceased.

Tsabedze said surprisingly, the dogs began to locate some of the remaining parts of the body which were later collected.



A head was also discovered and it appeared to have been tampered with, allegedly by the dogs.

Half of the body including the legs as well as waist were also discovered but the upper body had been devoured.