SIKHATSI WANTS JUDGE SUBPOENAED AS WITNESS

MBABANE – “My only witness in the matter is Principal Judge Stanley Maphalala, so I humbly apply that he be subpoenaed to testify in my defence.”

This was an application made by Sikhatsi Dlamini before Mbabane Principal Magistrate Fikile Nhlabatsi yesterday.



Dlamini, who is being accused by the Law Society of Swaziland of pretending to be a lawyer and providing legal services to Phumlile Lokothwayo in her estate case, believes that the judge’s testimony would add value to his defence.

He submitted that when he appeared before Judge Maphalala at the High Court of Swaziland, he explained that he was appearing as JCM Service to legally represent Lokothwayo in her estate case.

Dlamini informed the court that he found nothing wrong with representing Lokothwayo in the matter because there was nowhere in the country’s constitution where it is written ‘only lawyers should represent people in courts.’



He said as far as he understood the constitution, any person charged with an offence had a right to represent himself or get a legal representative because all Swazi citizens had a right to defend the constitution.

He emphasised that the right to defend the constitution did not vest in lawyers alone. “I never, in any circumstance impersonated lawyers but I presented myself as an agent,” he said.

Call the judge because I want to establish whether I called myself a lawyer when I applied for the order. I obtained the order without impersonating lawyers,” he said.



In response to Dlamini’s application, the Crown Counsel, Stanley Dlamini, said the accused person never disputed the fact that he appeared before the judge at the High Court. The Crown wants him to produce a piece of legislation that permits him to do so.

The Crown counsel, however, said he was yet to re-visit the law to see if it was possible to call a sitting judge to testify in the matter. He also said he wanted to establish whether it was possible for a subordinate court to call a judge.



He also applied that Lucky Howe, who informed the court that his resolution to challenge him for providing services was a unanimous decision taken by the Law Society of Swaziland, proves to the court where the resolution was taken.

“I humbly apply that Howe be recalled for cross-examination because he talked about a resolution without producing evidence to support it,” he said.



In response, Nhlabatsi said a person had a right in law to recall a witness for cross-examination if need be, however, recalling Howe was cancelled as Dlamini said the only witness he wanted was the judge.

The matter was postponed to November 18, 2016 for continuation.