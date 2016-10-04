ROYAL WELCOME AS KING MEETS KING

His Majesty the King and Inkhosikati LaNgangaza arrive at Matsieng Royal Palace to honour an invite extended by His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho. The king is in Lesotho to attend the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations. (Courtesy pi

Matsieng, Lesotho – His Majesty King Mswati III arrived to a cultural welcome in Lesotho on Sunday afternoon and spent the better part of yesterday engaging with King Letsie III.



Inkhosikati LaNgangaza took time out with Queen Mammohato who took her on a tour of the Morija Museum and Archives while the two kings engaged in talks that were followed by a royal luncheon at the Matsieng Royal Residence.

Princes and princesses of both monarchs, as well as a few cabinet ministers and senior government officials, were also engaged in separate halls.



The tour of the museum served as an informative precursor to the 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations to be held today.

Lesotho gained Independence On October 4, 1966.

Inkhosikati LaNgangaza and Queen Mammohato were welcomed at the museum by Curator Stephen Gill before being taken on the Basotho’s journey towards independence by Documentalist Tiisetso Pitso.



The museum was formally opened in 1956 and has pioneered the development programmes related to history, culture, the arts, heritage management, community based tourism as well as research and publishing.

According to its information brochure, this institution also oversees Masitise Cave House Museum and is mandated by the Lesotho Evangelical church to carry out a number of initiatives in its strategic plan which incorporates input from its main stakeholders including the ministries of tourism, environment and culture as well as Education and Training.



His Majesty and the Inkhosikati were expected to join King Letsie III in lighting the Peace Torch at the Maseru Traffic circle last night.

His Majesty is also expected to deliver a vote of thanks on behalf of SADC leaders during the national celebrations. The visit to Lesotho follows that of Botswana where the King was a guest during the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations having gained Independence on September 30, 1966.



Forming part of the King’s delegation are Emazinyane, Prince Mbuyisa, Princess Tsandzisile, Foreign Affairs minister Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze and Chief Officer in the King’s Office Dr Vincent Mhlanga, among others.

The king and delegation is expected back home tomorrow.