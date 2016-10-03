HUBBY’S CASKET BREAKS, FALLS INTO GRAVE AS FUNERAL STOPPED

NKONENI – A casket broke and fell into the grave, in front of traumatised mourners after a battle over a corpse ensued at a funeral.



The drama broke out when a family of one of the late David Khumalo’s wives was stopped from burying him following a court order filed by his other wife. The disturbing incident happened at Nkoneni area, outside Nhlangano, yesterday morning when relatives were paying their last respects to the late polygamist.



His casket had already been lowered into the grave at about 6:30 am when police officers invaded the graveside, armed with a court order after one of the deceased’s wives had successfully moved a court application to stop the funeral. Apparently, she had also been preparing to bury the same body at another venue, where a grave had already been dug.



When a court messenger arrived at the graveside in the company of police officers, the casket had already been lowered into the grave, and mourners were already getting ready to cover it. Everything came to a sudden halt and mourners watched in horror as an instruction to take the casket out from the grave was issued.



Unfortunately, the device which was used to lift the casket suddenly broke, causing the casket to fall back into the grave. Witnesses said the impact of the casket into the grave caused it to break and exposed the deceased’s body.



Shattered relatives screamed and became hysterical as the casket hit the ground, while others became nervous. On the second attempt, the casket was lifted out of the grave and placed on the ground in front of grieving mourners. The soil was slowly returned to the grave, and the funeral could not proceed.