WATER CRISIS STILL NOT OVER DESPITE RAINS

MBABANE – The Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) has urged the public to continue using water sparingly.



Despite the rainfalls received this past weekend in almost all parts of the country, the company has indicated that the shortage of water was still a serious issue and must be conserved.

According to the company’s Public Affairs Manager Nomahlubi Matiwane, very little rainwater had been collected by Hawane Dam, which reached zero per cent holding capacity, to resume the supply of water to Mbabane and Ngwenya residents. “Water is still a serious issue, we urge Swazis to continue conserving water as not enough rainfall had been received to have sufficient water,” said Matiwane.



For this reason, Matiwane further highlighted that as SWSC, they gave caution that the public should continue saving water at all costs and not be brainwashed by the little rainfalls received and think there was enough water.



According to the Swaziland National Meteorological Services, there is no rainfall expected in any part of the country this week. Most rainfall was received in areas that are in the Lowveld.