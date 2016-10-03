KING TALKS POLITICS WITH SABC JOURNO

SABC’s Simphiwe Ncongwane interviews the King.

MBABANE – “The monarchy rules with the people.” This statement was made by His Majesty King Mswati III when he was exclusively interviewed by one of Swaziland’s finest journalists, Simphiwe Ncongwane, who now works for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).



The interview was shown last night at 7:30pm on SABC 1.

During the interview, the King was asked why he was refusing democratic reforms to which he responded that he ruled with the people.

He said for instance, in Swaziland, if there were any major decisions to be made whether political, economic or social the whole nation comes together to discuss these issues.



The King, who is the current Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), also said Swaziland had a good relationship with South Africa and called for dialogue whenever necessary.

He was quoted saying: “of course you will get individual thinking and they may express themselves if they want to do so,” responding to questions on whether dissenting voices were stifled.



The King said he believed they had worked well with other structures and said this country had good relations with South Africa, despite that some people disputed this.

He also called for more dialogue when resolving political issues on the continent.



He was speaking in an exclusive interview with SABC News.

The interview was initially supposed to be aired on Thursday night during the programme Your World, SABC News Channel 404 at 9:30pm, repeated at 10:30pm according to Ncongwane’s Facebook page and this got many Swazis excited as they were given a sneak preview of the interview where both King and Ncongwane were laughing and clearly enjoying the interview.



Ncongwane said, however, management felt the interview was major and had to be seen by a wider audience and SABC 1 has those figures and DSTV had limitations in terms of viewership.