FACE TO FACE WITH WIFE’S KILLER

David Simelane escorted by correctional services officers during an inspection in loco. David’s other victims Dumephi Manana (top pic) and Sizeni Ndlangamandla (bottom pic). (Pics: http://www.thebigroundtable.com)

MBABANE – Toward the end of March 2011, just a few days after David Siemlane’s guilty verdict on the murder of 34 women and children, an American journalist got hold of two keys to case, which the public knew nothing about.



The first was the set of videos that showed his interrogation and the identification parade.

In those videos, Shaun Raviv would get to see ‘2001 with my own eyes’, as well as a killer in a room with his victims’ loved ones.

Raviv is a freelance journalist based in Atlanta, America.

Writing in March 2015, under the title ‘Killers of Swaziland’, Raviv said the second key was Detective-Sergeant Vusi Dlamini, a young Swazi policeman.



Vusi and the serial killer met at some point during the investigations.

The shy policeman was in the interrogation room to identify the clothes his wife had worn when she left with Simelane.

A calm-looking Simelane was also there.



“I had been trying to find him for weeks but had been given the run-around by other officers who were ordered not to speak about the case while the trial was on,” revealed Raviv.



‘Killers of Swaziland’ was published by The Big Roundtable, a home, both online and offline, for writers with true stories they need to tell and readers looking for compelling tales.



