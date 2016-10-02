MZUTHINI’S E1M SPEECH DAY

LUYENGO – Fingerprints taken from young people in conflict with the law will now only be kept for three months, after they have served their sentences.



This is a new position that was recently taken by government as moves are made to clear young offenders and remove their names from the government’s offender’s register.



This was revealed yesterday by Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Dlamini during the Correctional Services Speech and Prize-giving event, hosted at Vulamasango School in Malkerns.

The event was worth over E1 million, as revealed by Isaiah Ntshangase, Commissioner General of His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) for the department.



The funds were sourced from various sponsors and the Correctional Services Staff Association.

The money was used to cater for meals served to over 1 200 people who attended. Some of the money also went towards the décor, marquee worth E400 000, cutlery and other amenities.



Meanwhile, the position on the removal of fingerprint records was revealed by the PM.

The PM said the move to clear rehabilitated young offenders was approved by Cabinet and a task team was formed to champion the matter.

This would happen until a law was promulgated and presented to Parliament for adoption and assented to by His Majesty the King.



Dlamini said the school had taken enormous strides in development since the early 1970s when it was a reformatory school, offering mainly handicraft and core primary school subjects to young offenders.