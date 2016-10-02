STOP SMACKING PUPILS – MINISTER

MANZINI – Phineas Magagula, Minister of Education and Training, says education makes people tolerate different views.



The minister said an educated person understood different views better than a person who had not been exposed to education. He was speaking yesterday through Pat Muir, the Principal Secretary, during the 20th Anniversary of Khanyisile Primary School in Madonsa, Manzini.

The school was founded in 1996.



According to the school’s website, it was founded by three teachers: Charmaine Holmes; M. Lue and M. Pearson. Khanyisile is one of the best schools in the country in terms of academic performance.

Charmaine’s husband, the late Douglas, also played a pivotal role in the development of the school.



Inkhosikati LaMahlangu and Daisy Holmes, the mother of the founder of the school, attended the function.

Meanwhile, Magagula urged pupils to value education because it was futuristic. The minister warned against the smacking of pupils by teachers as this form of corporal punishment did a lot of damage in the child’s mind.



He said researchers produced reports which reflected that smacking had negative consequences.

Smacking is to strike (someone or something), typically with the palm of the hand as a punishment. He said it was vital to invest in children because more than 50 per cent of the 1.2 million people in Swaziland were young.



He said government and families had an obligation to protect children and further pass laws that would safeguard their interests. Holmes, the head teacher, said Khanyisile denoted light and aimed to bring enlightenment to all who sought it. She said they saw themselves as a family.



Holmes, who also offered a gift to her mother-in-law for supporting her vision, encouraged parent-teacher participation in the development of every individual pupil. The head teacher said they were willing to go the extra mile for the benefit of every child in the school.