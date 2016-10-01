PM SPEAKS OF RETIREMENT

MANZINI – The country’s long serving Prime Minister (PM), Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, has hinted on retirement.



This took place during the official opening of six classrooms and farewell function for a retired teacher at Manzini Nazarene Primary School yesterday where the pm was the guest speaker.



The pm, who celebrated his 74th birthday in May 15 this year, hinted on retirement after he watched teachers singing a song titled; ‘Bind us together Lord’ as they presented the retired Manzini Nazarene Primary School Teacher, Gladness Hlophe with a gift.



When making the keynote address, the prime minister started by telling the attendees that as a former teacher, he knew the song the teachers sang when presenting Hlophe with a gift and when it was composed.

“As I am going to retire, I hope teachers will do a rally for me as a former teacher and sing the song for me,” Dlamini said.



He went on to emphasise that he would like the teachers to do the same when His Majesty King Mswati III decides to send him to retirement.

In vernacular, the PM said: “Uma ngabe Inkhosi incoma kungiphumuta, ngingatfokota kutsi emathisela angentele lokunjena.”

The premier said this in front of about 500 people who included high-ranking government officials like senators, Cabinet ministers and MPs, teachers, parents and pupils who have attended the event.



Approached for clarification on whether the premier was about to call it a day, Government Spokesperson Percy Simelane pointed to the fact that Dlamini had qualified his statement when he said when His Majesty decides that it was time for him to go and rest.

The pm is currently in his fourth term as prime minister of the country.