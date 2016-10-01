LAWYERS ADAMANT ON SUPREME COURT BOYCOTT

MBABANE - Unless permanent judges of the Supreme Court are appointed lawyers are adamant that they will boycott its sitting.



This was disclosed by the President of the Law Society of Swaziland (LSS) Ben J Simelane during a press conference yesterday.

“We had our meeting (yesterday) where members endorsed and mandated the withdrawal of their services. We are saying lawyers should not be party of the continued flouting of the Constitution,” said Simelane.



The LSS president mentioned that every citizen of the country was enjoined by the Constitution to support it. He said the appointment of acting judges of the Supreme Court was a direct flouting of the Constitution, and what they were saying was, that lawyers should not be part of it. “Enough time has been given to all and sundry to put our house in order and afford the country permanent judges of the Supreme Court,” he stated.



He emphasised that members of the LSS should not be party to that. Simelane also urged senior lawyers who were appointed to the bench not to be part of what he described as an unlawful act. “We are saying our members should not be party to a situation where the Constitution is being flouted. It is time that this country respects and acts in accordance with the Constitution.



On the other hand the Registrar of the Supreme Court Lungile Msimango recently issued a roll where almost 100 cases have been included.

“There will be a roll call on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at nine am. All legal practitioners as well as litigants appearing in person are requested to attend the roll call.

Take further notice that no postponements will be entertained except for good cause shown on written application and properly motivated in open court,” reads part of the court roll.