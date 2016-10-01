FOUR WOMEN ABDUCT, TORTURE SUSPECTED RIVAL

Two female officers on both ends escorting the four suspects, with the wife at the centre. (Pics: Bonisile Makhubu)

MBABANE – First aid skills came to play when a female paramedic who is allegedly dating a married man was last night abducted, stripped and dipped into Luphohlo Dam while being filmed by the man’s civil servant wife.



The husband is also employed as a paramedic based in Ezulwini while the wife, who was in the company of her sister and two female friends, is employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Civil Registration Department in Mbabane.



Another woman is also employed as a cleaner at the same department where the wife works.

The names of the suspects will not be revealed at the moment as they have not appeared in court yet, even though they had all been arrested by dawn yesterday.



Footage



It has been gathered that the wife eventually shared the nude pictures and footage of the paramedic with most of the contacts that she found on the paramedic’s cellphone, as she confiscated it during the abduction.

The scene unfolded in the evening at Ezulwini, where the female paramedic resides, at about 6pm.

“They interrogated her about the affair and further dragged her out of the house and took her into the car they were driving in and left,” said a source.



The women are said to have left for Luphohlo Dam, situated past Mbabane, about 40 kilometres from Ezulwini, where they stripped the paramedic of all her clothes and assaulted her.

During the assault they would take pictures and video clips of her naked body and would occasionally dip her into the cold water, an episode that is said to have lasted for about an hour.