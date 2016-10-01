COP ACQUITTED OF DAGGA CHARGES

MBABANE – The police have ‘failed’ to bust one of their own.



This follows the acquittal of police officer Buster Vilakati and his co-accused Mthokozisi Mkhatshwa, who is also a police officer based in Pigg’s Peak.

Handing down his judgment, Judge Mbutfo Mamba acquitted the duo with three others, Banele William Maseko, Sibusiso Sikita Dlamini and Mandla Vincent Vilakati.



Possession



They were facing four charges, which include being found in possession of dagga weighing 10 kilogrammes.

On the second count it was alleged that they unlawfully conveyed dagga from Pigg’s Peak Plantations to Ngowane without a permit of licence.



Buster and Mndzebele were also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice. It was alleged that they (Buster and Mndzebele) who were at all relevant time police officers, unlawfully and intentionally failed arrest Zakhele Mndzebele and Mandela Mndzebele and bring them to face justice after they were found in possession of dagga. The law enforcers are alleged to have instead converted the dagga for their personal use.



Dealing



Judge Mamba stated that the four counts were centred around possession and dealing in dagga.

He said the only reference to dagga in the Pharmacy Act was to be found in Schedule C Part one where all substances or items referred as poison were listed.



Judge Mamba mentioned that the schedule stated that ‘these poison shall not be sold unless the purchaser was known or was introduced by some person known to the seller, and in the case of every sale entry shall be made in the poison book of certain specified information or particulars.

The court further stated that Cannabis indica( Indian hemp or Cunjah or African dagga or Cape Wild dagga) and all solid preparations thereof (except cannabis plasters) was listed as poisonous under Schedule C, Part one.