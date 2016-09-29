HIGH-RANKING CIVIL SERVANTS ON ‘GHOST EMPLOYEES’ LIST

MBABANE – Potential ‘ghost employees’ who are draining government’s coffers include principal secretaries, undersecretaries and head teachers of prominent schools in the country.



These are notable civil servants, who are alleged to have failed to appear before the Payroll and Skills Audit task team.

This is despite several requests made by the Ministry of Public Service to have them partake in the exercise.



As such, these officials have been included on the list of unconfirmed civil servants.



Failure



This follows their failure to submit their credentials to the ministry and of most concern is that the list includes high ranking officials, who were expected to crack the whip on those failing to adhere to government’s demands.



In fact, included on the list of affected civil servants is a principal secretary as well as the undersecretary of the same ministry.



The officials are known to this publication, but will not be named because their official government mobile phones were out of reach when they were contacted to establish if they were aware that they were listed as would-be ‘ghost employees’.



According to a government inter-ministerial memorandum that was circulated to all ministries by the ministry in August 3, 2016, all PSs were informed of government’s intention to freeze salaries of public servants who did not avail themselves for the physical verification exercise in 2014 and 2015.



Salaries were supposed to be stopped last month (August) and civil servants were given a grace period which ends tomorrow.

“Following the audit process, the ministry notified all ministries of outstanding personnel and requested that they be identified and reasons given for their non-availability during audit,” read parts of the memo.