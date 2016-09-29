MAN (53) ARRESTED FOR RAPE OF 12-YEAR-OLD STEPDAUGHTER

NHLANGANO – A 53-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly repeatedly raped his stepdaughter who is 40 years his junior.



The man is said to have sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter at their homestead, which is situated in the outskirts of Nhlangano. The assailant will not be named, in order to protect the identity of the Grade IV pupil. The rape survivor has been living at the homestead with her mother, her stepfather and other children.

She told investigators that her stepfather allegedly started abusing her in 2014, and that he used to rape her when her mother wasn’t home. This publication understands that the girl complained to her mother that she was allegedly being sexually abused by her stepfather.

This apparently happened on two occasions.



The mother was afraid to report the matter, since her husband was allegedly abusive.

She is even said to have told her daughter that they would be in trouble if her husband was reported to the police since they depended on him for their livelihood.



“She was only given dettol (a disinfectant) and methylated spirit to wash her private parts,” narrated a shocked resident. The matter came to light when the young girl was confronted by one of her schoolmates after she noted her friend having difficulty walking. The rape survivor reportedly told her friend she felt pain each time she went to the toilet to pass urine.

It was only after the persistent girl further probed her friend about the cause of her situation that the pupil opened up about being sexually abused at home.



