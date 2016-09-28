WOMAN (23) JUMPS OFF SPEEDING KOMBI, DIES

PIGG’S PEAK – A woman resorted to jumping to her death from a moving kombi driven by her ex-lover, who was said to be proposing that they get back together.



The 23-year-old woman jumped off the Quantum while it was in motion, purportedly to escape from her ex-lover who was behind the steering wheel.



It remains unclear if the young woman was irked by her ex-lover’s talk of a ‘reunion’ during the journey.

The deceased Beauty Dlamini is said to be originally from Mkhuzweni but on the day of the tragic incident, she is said to have been headed for Nkamanzi. She never reached her destination.



The tragic incident happened last Saturday at around 8pm along the road between Bulandzeni and Buhleni, near Herefords. Two passengers, who were also in the vehicle, were left perplexed after witnessing the ordeal.



The woman is said to have been headed for her grandmother’s place but when the driver, who allegedly claimed to be her ex-boyfriend, did not stop where she had intended to alight, she decided to open the door of the vehicle while it was moving and quickly leaped out.

The driver has been identified as Simanga Khumalo and has already made a court appearance in relation to the incident.



It was gathered that when the kombi was approaching the make-shift bus station where Dlamini had intended to alight, she requested Khumalo to stop the vehicle so that she could drop off.



The driver is, however, alleged to have advised her that he would turn back with her after he had reached his destination.