SIGODVO’S FAMILY HAS SURFACED

MBABANE – After all the years of living as a beggar and without a proper home, Thokozani ‘Sigodvo’ Dlamini’s relatives have surfaced to claim his corpse.



John Malaza was leading the delegation that included ‘Sigodvo’s aunty, brother and another unidentified relative.

Malaza said they wanted Sigodvo’s body to be buried among his ancestors in Lavumisa. He said they were not actually trying to create a scene but admit their wrong of neglecting Sigodvo and would love to bring him back home, where he belongs.



He said they had met the authorities at the Mbabane Government Hospital, who mentioned that they needed to go to the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office under the Social Welfare Department where they would be assisted on the matter.

However, Malaza said the hospital authorities were content with seeing Sigodvo’s brother and aunt. “We will try to meet whatever demands in order to get Sigodvo’s body back home.”



Director of Social Welfare Moses Dlamini confirmed receiving a report from the government hospital.

Dlamini said he was yet to meet with the family to find out about their mission and that they needed to clear ‘Sigodvo’ out from the DPM’s Office. “We are expecting them to come with an affidavit that will state on what grounds they are claiming that he is a relative,” he said.



He said they wanted answers from the family on why ‘Sigodvo was raised at the Mbabane Government hospital yet they were there.

Dlamini explained that there was still a lot of explanation to be done by the family that was now claiming ‘Sigodvo’ who had spent almost all his life living at the hospital.



