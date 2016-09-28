THUGS ATTACK, ROB PROPHET GCINA IN HOUSE BREAK-IN

MANZINI – A group of thugs, armed with knives, launched an attack on self-proclaimed prophet, Gcina Mthethwa, when they broke into his E5 million mansion about three weeks ago.



They robbed Mthethwa of his valuable items and cash worth a total of E75 000.

Information gathered is that the thugs entered the double-storey mansion situated at Madonsa, which has four bedrooms, after cutting and jumping over the electric fence during the night.



They tampered with the locks of the sliding doors, which they eventually opened and used to enter the house. It was gathered that they first entered the lounge downstairs and dismantled LCD television sets before placing them outside the main gate.



The thugs then went up to the master bedroom, where Mthethwa was sleeping with his wife and two children, one of whom is a two-month-old baby. The thugs then drew their knives and ordered Mthethwa and his family to lie down and not open their eyes.



Mthethwa, the man widely known as a prophet who makes controversial prophecies, confirmed the incident when called and said after the thugs had ordered them to lie down, they demanded money, which they later found.



“On their way out of the master bedroom, they left running. That was when I managed to take out my gun from a safe and run after them. When I got outside the house, they ran faster and I fired a warning shot.

“My intention was not to kill them but to scare them as I assumed they would drop some of the valuable items they had already taken out of my house,” Mthethwa said.



He said after firing the warning shot, the thugs did not want to stop but escaped with the money (E45 000) and two cellphones, an IPhone 6 and Samsung S6 Edge (E30 000), belonging to him and his wife.