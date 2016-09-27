DON’T DARE TOUCH OUR MONEY - CIVIL SERVANTS

MBABANE – Public sector associations (PSAs) say hell will have to freeze over before government messes or touches their money.



This follows the stance by the Ministry of Public Service to freeze salaries of about 1 500 civil servants. The ministry relayed that this stance had been taken after some civil servants failed to furnish it with documents detailing their curriculum vitae in the form of certificates or documents.



President of the National Public Service and Allied Workers Union (NAPSAWU) Aubrey Sibiya said civil servants were tired of being bullied by government.

He said it was absurd for the ministry to take such a stance and threaten not to remunerate those who had not submitted the required documents, yet the civil servants would have worked. “I don’t want to scare them but let them (government) try it! They shall see what workers are capable of,” Sibiya said.



Without being specific on the action that his organisation would take should government freeze their salaries, Sibiya noted that the country, the public sector specifically, would be in disarray.

He said what the union was aware of was the ‘no-work-no-pay’ principle, not what was being proposed by government. “How can you let someone work and then when you are supposed to pay them, say you will not do so because you are yet to get their credentials?”



The unionist said action would be taken following the failure by government to engage them (unions) in getting the necessary documents of the civil servants who have failed to present their credentials.

He further blamed lack of communication between the ministry and the unions (which represent the civil servants) to be the core reason many civil servants may be affected.

Sibiya said as far as the exercise was concerned, his organisation was in the dark as there was no correspondence between government and NAPSAWU. He said government was just doing everything ‘willy-nilly’ without engaging the relevant stakeholders.



“Given their silence, we were of the impression that everything was well and we were taken aback when we gathered that there were plans not to pay some of our members as they have not been able to present their credentials,” Sibiya further lamented.

Bheki Mamba, the President of the Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union (SWADNU), said government had no right to stop paying civil servants for failure to submit their credentials as part of the payroll and skills audit exercise.

Mamba said some of the civil servants were not found at their workstations due to different commitments.