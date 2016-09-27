BOY SEVERELY INJURED IN JERICHO ‘DEMON-CASTING’

SIPHOTSA – Men of God usually pray for people who are possessed by demons but a Jericho priest from Siphotsa near Siteki allegedly chose to whip a teenage boy, who was said to be demon-possessed.



*Sipho Dlamini (18) was brutally assaulted with what has been described as a chain, allegedly by the Jericho priest, who is also referred to as a prophet.

The teenager had been taken to the priest by his mother who reportedly wanted the man of God to cast out demons from her son. The mother is said to be a staunch member of the Jericho Church (Red gown sect).

As a result of the severe beating, Sipho suffered severe injuries and bruises to his body and he was subsequently rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki.



According to the teenager, the severity of the injuries warranted hospitalisation and, as a result, he spent close to a week in hospital before he was discharged last week after showing signs of recovering.

Narrating his dreadful ordeal, Sipho said he had accompanied his mother and stepfather to the Jericho church when they told him that he was demon-possessed and needed to be prayed for by the priest. He stated that he was surprised, as he had not shown any signs of sickness or suffering from attacks by evil spirits.

Without his consent, he alleged that the priest and his men began ‘casting out demons’ from him, using methods which he said were bizarre. “They first made me drink a concoction which made me tipsy. I later gathered that the concoction was made up of milk, tea (indayela) and Methylated spirit,” said Sipho.



He said a fire was started before he was dragged and placed next to it.

During that time, Sipho said he became dizzy and, as a result, could not understand what the priest and his men were saying. Confused with what was going on, Sipho alleged that he was dragged to another spot where he was made to remove his shirt and jacket, leaving his upper body undressed.



He alleged that the priest then started bashing him with a chain while the other men held his hand.

Sipho said he screamed for help but the priest continued assaulting him. As he tried to wrestle with the men who were holding him, Sipho alleged that he was surprised when he realised that his mother and stepfather were standing right next to him, watching as the priest brutally bashed him.