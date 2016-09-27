IMBALI OVERSEER HLANGABEZA BEATS ME UP – SCARED WIFE

MANZINI – Acting National Imbali Overseer Hlangabeza Mdluli allegedly assaults his wife. Zanele Mdluli, nee Dube, a Credit Controller at the Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation recorded a statement at the Manzini Regional Police Headquarters on September 16, 2016.



In the statement, which this publication is in possession of, Zanele alleged she was living in fear as the Imbali overseer physically abuses her.

“My life has not been too good in the marriage because of my husband who is very aggressive. My husband assault me whenever we had a misunderstanding. On numerous occasions, I would rope in both families on the incidents, however, he would not stop his acts,” the wife said.



She added that she got married to Mdluli in 1995 through Swazi Law and Custom and they had four children, three girls and one boy.

Zanele added that they stayed together immediately after their marriage at the Manzini Police Camp, as her husband was based at the Manzini Police Station at the time.

She further revealed that they were now residing at the Matsapha Police College, with their children.



“I have previously engaged the magistrates court in as far as peace binding orders are concerned, however, my husband could not take any of the orders issued by the court. I therefore request the intervention of the court, especially because my children are emotionally hurt as they always witness their father’s actions and my life is being threatened, I am scared of him,” Zanele wrote on the statement, which is currently kept in court, pending Mdluli’s next court appearance.

It can be revealed that Mdluli arrived in court in the early hours of yesterday for the peace binding order, however, when court clerks told him to look for his wife, who was around the magistrates court building, he allegedly returned and said he could not locate her.



However, Zanele was seen later still seated waiting to be called in for the peace binding exercise. After a while, Mdluli, left the court and before his departure, he was seen talking to court clerks.

Two hours later, police officers called his name along the corridors. Mdluli’s name was shouted three times by court orderlies, however he was nowhere to be found.