200 SPTC WORKERS WANT EXIT PACKAGES

Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC), Hhohho Branch employees during a meeting yesterday to discuss issues related to the transformation and separation of the company into three entities.

MBABANE – An estimated 200 employees of SPTC want to opt for exit packages as opposed to joining the proposed new entities.



This transpired yesterday morning during the workers’ meeting held at the company’s premises. SPTC is an acronym for Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation.



This publication had previously reported that the employees were scared that they may lose their jobs as the company stands to be separated into three entities as a result of the transformation process it has undertaken.



The three proposed entities are Postal Business, National Backbone Infrastructure and Telecom Retail Services. The process of separating the company is called unbundling.



Members of the Hhohho branch of the Swaziland Communications and Allied Workers Union (SCWU) attended the meeting in numbers yesterday to discuss whether or not they should stick with the company after the transformation.



The workers were discussing the Swaziland Infrastructure Corporation Bill 2016, Part IV Financial Provisions, the terms and conditions of transfer of officers and employees from SPTC to the service of the corporation.

This is Section 28 of the Bill, which states that every designated employee of the company should be deemed to be transferred to the service of the corporation upon terms and conditions not less favourable in aggregate to those which were attached to the appointments held by such officers and employees in SPTC.



A majority of the workers were of the idea that it was best to get their exit packages and leave the company as they were scared that they may lose everything if they joined the new entities.