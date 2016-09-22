DPM OFFERS SEX ADVICE TO WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES

EZULWINI – The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Paul Dlamini, yesterday took the unlikely role of being a sex educator and spoke bluntly to women with disabilities on the subject.



Dlamini told the young women that like everyone else, they had a right to find partners or husbands and be sexually active.

He said the women should find the right partners, who would take care of them and not force them into having sexual intercourse.



“This act was created by God and whether you have a disability or not, the body still has needs,” said Dlamini. He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call to the week-long workshop which is meant to empower women with disabilities and is sponsored by the Regional Excellence Development Initiative (REDI), under the Directorship of Dr Sikhomba Gumbi.



He, however, warned the women against giving in to their desires to just any man that comes along.

The DPM said they must know their partners and talk to them about their physical needs.



“You must tell them at lunch time that they should come prepared for an evening of passion and not do these things late at night,” said Dlamini.

He further said even their husbands must inform the women that they should prepare themselves, for example by telling them to prepare supper early.



He also emphasised that women with disabilities also had a say in family planning.

“You must sit down with your partners and plan how many children you want to have,” said Dlamini.

