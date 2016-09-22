LIVID MUSLIMS: WHO HAVE WE MURDERED?

MBABANE – Who have we murdered? This is a question followers of the Islamic faith based in the country demand that Nhlambeni Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Dlamini responds to in public.



This follows a statement made by the MP in Parliament on Tuesday that Muslims had no problem with killing people.

Dlamini called for the Minister of Home Affairs, Princess Tsandzile, to facilitate peace between Muslims and Christians living in the country.

The MP further told legislators that he was scared of Muslims as they have committed a series of ruthless killings in other countries, which had resulted in wars.



“Our Mosque in Ezulwini was established in 1979, how many people have we murdered since then in Swaziland?” asked Khalid Patel, an Asian national Muslim living in the country.

Patel, who was visibly angry as he highlighted that he had read what the MP had said in the newspaper, said they wanted Dlamini to respond to this question in public.



He also enquired how many innocent Muslims had been brutally killed around the world, particularly in Palestine, killed by the so called ‘Christians.’

Asked if the Qur’an permitted any sort of killing, Patel said their religion emphasised on peace.

In fact, he said the Islamic religion was peace on its own.



However, he mentioned that the Qur’an permitted necessary killing, which he said was self defence in this case.



