BOY (11) CLASHES WITH STEPMUM, KILLS HIMSELF

NHLANGANO – Tragedy struck a family when an 11-year-old boy took away his own life, in fear of being punished after being reprimanded by his stepmother.



The shocking incident occurred on Monday at Engwenyameni area, in the outskirts of Nhlangano.

The discovery of the boy’s body was made by a passerby just after 4pm, who thereafter delivered the astonishing news to his family.

The boy ended his life by hanging himself with a rope, leaving his relatives in great despair.



This was apparently after his stepmother rebuked him, together with other children, who she found watching television when she returned home at around 9am.

She had reportedly given the children an assignment when she left home early in the morning.

The lifeless body of the boy, who dropped out from Makhonza Primary School while doing Grade III early this year, was found dangling from a tree at the family garden. The garden is situated near the homestead.



It was established that the boy, who did not stay with his biological mother, had differences with his guardians prior to the incident, which may have indirectly driven him into committing suicide.

When contacted for comment, the boy’s stepmother, Sibongile Dlamini, had a different explanation.



The woman, who leaves home at around 5:30am on a daily basis to go and sell food at the local textile firms, said she had instructed the children to meet her at the bus stop in order to help her with her luggage when she returned home.