BENNETT, MAYOR IN VERBAL SHOWDOWN

MBABANE –What was meant to be a gathering to provide residents with progress on the capital city’s operations ended up being a confrontation between Mbabane Mayor Benito Jones and former Senator Walter Bennett.



This happened yesterday during the Municipal Council of Mbabane’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was held at the Mountain Inn.

An exchange of heated words partly dominated the AGM to the point that the mayor requested that Bennett should not be given the microphone as he was accused of politicising issues.



While the tables inside the conference hall were littered with the Council’s Annual Report 2016, which was orange in colour, Bennett showed up carrying a maroon one written Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2016.

He questioned why the stakeholders were not presented with the financial statements as per an announcement, which was published in local newspapers, that the meeting would be focused on them.



Bennett also said he did not understand why the financials of the council were presented by the mayor.

According to Bennett, a larger portion of the annual report was not what the AGM should have been about, stating that it focused on what they, as residents, were not interested in.



He accused the council of making the main report available on the same day, something which he said was not professional as it did not provide residents with a chance to prepare themselves for the meeting.



“The annual report was only made available this morning. Perhaps this was to make sure that the residents and stakeholders do not see the anomalies. I would like to know what the intention of the two reports?” he queried.