JOBS GALORE AT LIMKOKWING

MBABANE – Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) is looking to recruit a minimum of 22 lecturers.



The university last week ran an advert in this publication looking for lecturers, where members of the public were asked to forward their applications for academic positions if they wanted to be lecturers at the institution.

The different qualifications include Bachelor’s Degrees in Information and Communications Technology, Graphic Design, Music Design and Business Management.



The university is also looking for Master’s Degree holders in different fields, including Music Design, ICT and Tourism Management.

The advert, however, has caused mixed reaction as some people think that LUCT is in the process of getting rid of all the current lecturers.

Some lecturers have been given letters that their contracts will not be renewed when they elapse.

The lecturers who have been served with these letters were also among the staff who were served with final written warning letters for picketing a fortnight ago.



They are also among the staff who started working for LUCT back in 2011, when the institution was established in the kingdom.

According to one of the lecturers, whose contract will not be renewed when it elapses in a few weeks’ time, they were not given a three-month notice that their contracts were not going to be renewed.



He added that LUCT management did not give any reasons why their contracts would not be renewed.

Another staff member pointed out that it seemed like the institution was reluctant to renew employees’ contracts who started working for the institution when it was established in the kingdom.