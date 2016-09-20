DAGGA DEALERS GET INNOVATIVE

Members of the South African Police Service pose next to the furniture vehicle which was nabbed with dagga at the Sandlane Border Post. (Courtesy pic)

MBABANE – Dagga dealers are always devising new strategies to smuggle the drug out of the country.



Recently, two furniture transporter LDVs, with flat deck load areas, were intercepted by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Sandlane Border Post. The vehicles both had dagga stashed in the flat beds.



The dagga, according to The Highvelder, had a combined weight of 195.5 kg and it was worth E293 250. The two suspects were arrested and the vehicles were seized by the SAPS.



According to the report, the two vehicles entered Sandlane (Nerston) Border Post at 8am on August 30.

When police searched the vehicles, suspicions were aroused when they noticed that bolts securing the flatbeds to the chassis of the LDVs had recently been tampered with.



The flat decks were removed from the bakkies and hidden compartments packed with sealed dry dagga rolls and packets of powdered dagga were discovered.



The dagga bust, according to the report, occurred only 30 minutes after the border police had nabbed two other smugglers.

In the first incident, at about 7:30am during a special stop-and-search operation, police arrested two suspects carrying a bag containing 5.2 kg dagga with a street value of E7 800.



Acting Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati said they were aware that people came up with new strategies to smuggle dagga into other countries.



She said that was why they had regular training to capacitate their officers on the new strategies and further strengthen their investigation skills.

“Most of the time we are alerted by members of the public on such issues,” she said.