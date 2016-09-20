MPS ACCUSE PARLY CLERK OF ‘ANIMAL FARM’ TENDENCIES

LOBAMBA – “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”



This George Orwell quote was used by Matsanjeni North Member of Parliament (MP) Phila Buthelezi as he described how Clerk to Parliament Ndvuna Dlamini ran the institution.

He said Dlamini applied a lot of antics which were similar to Orwell’s characters in his popular book ‘Animal Farm’, particularly on issues which concerned the external travel of some parliamentarians.



Buthelezi said some MPs were allowed to travel first class, while another on the same trip was booked a seat in economy class by the Clerk to Parliament.

This was during the debate of the Prime Minister’s office first quarter performance report by the House of Assembly portfolio committee, which was chaired by Motshane MP Phesheya Hlatshwayo.



Buthelezi alleged that he was also a victim of this as he experienced it during one of the trips, where another MP travelled first class while he (Buthelezi) was made to queue in the economy line.



“I experienced this myself and also on the same flight, there were other legislators who had shared a similar experience. I thought we all had the same circular, which regulates how we would travel so why are others being treated differently?” Buthelezi wondered.

He complained that as MPs they were also made to queue with the other clerks while those in first class were given the best treatment.



He wondered which of these ‘animals, were getting first class.

While continuing to blast the Clerk to Parliament, Buthelezi told Dlamini to stop siding with certain MPs. “He must not be in any camp because that is not his job and instead, he is causing further division,” he said.